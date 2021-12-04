This Saturday, December 4, they will hold their national assembly in which they will protest to the Executive Committee and 15 state committees and in which they will present the principles in which they will continue to be governed in favor of the employees.

“We are a Confederation, but we want to be a more modern option, more hand in hand with the business community without removing the most important foundation of an organization that is the good of the workers,” explained Patron Pérez.

The CMJ representative added that they will ensure labor peace for workers, especially in an environment where abuses against them are growing.

“We, in order to comply with the labor reform and to be very transparent, we are going to use mechanisms to unionize more people and above all with real and tangible benefits,” he said.

On the table will be put issues of savings to the economy, such as cell phone support or microinsurance (from death, funeral expenses), which other organizations do not provide to their workers.

“We want to be different. To give a tangible benefit to the worker, starting from his defense, but very much in the hands of the business community, that the employer also helps to give real benefits and that there is no opacity as it happens in other places ”, he said.

Become facilitators

Gerardo Patron Pérez explained that in the assembly they will make it clear that this organization will send the message that they will be a facilitator for the worker and the employer.

They will support workers through programs to train, certify and become better qualified workforce so that they aspire to better salary conditions.

In addition, programs are contemplated, from the hand of the Ministry of Public Education, to help those workers who did not finish their primary, secondary, preparatory or even university studies, to achieve it.

In the case of employers, he says that they will also support them in economic matters and in their companies so that they continue to operate productively.

“This is what we want to do. These changes that we are betting on should be the foundation of any organization, but that over time has been distorted and that we want to take ”.

The also leader of the National Federation of Industry Workers in General, adds that they want to be human, responsible, transparent and honest leaders to generate a change or be a different option from what the country needs.

It recognizes that Mexico needs a favorable environment for employment and respect for workers, in order to improve people’s conditions and their development.

He considers that the increase in the minimum wage of 22% for 2022 agreed by the federal government, businessmen and the labor sector is a great success and that it sends a message that the country is doing well and wants to be better.

“The federal government has a good hand and we try to go hand in hand with what is incumbent on us, and to the extent that salary results are obtained and a better business environment will be the way in which the country is better. and there are positive projections for the country ”.