The event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Xbox was to be expected that the Halo saga was one of the main protagonists. Such has been the case that 343 has not wanted to miss the appointment to drop a bombshell, since!starting today we can start playing Halo Infinite thanks to its multiplayer!

Anyone can start testing its online multiplayer mode right away from Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC without the need to be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold for it, since this trial version is free-to-play. In this way you will have access to its first season in beta form to enjoy it to the fullest until the game goes on sale next month.

You just have to access the Xbox store from your consoles, while those who prefer the PC version have multiplayer available from the Microsoft Store and also through Steam, so do not waste the opportunity to check first hand everything that the multiplayer of the new installment of the saga can offer.

In addition, all the progress you make will be preserved for the final version so that you can continue with your progress from the December 8, the day the Master Chief will return to action with Halo Infinite.