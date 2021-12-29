One of the few photos of Khloé Kardashian without retouching on her hair!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, made up of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris, is a staunch supporter of digital editing and Photoshop. Khloé, above all, is the one who on multiple occasions has been accused of altering her face and features with the help of technology.

A few months ago, the businesswoman confessed that she is not used to showing herself on networks without retouching, filters or edits, so she went crazy when she realized that her photo had been leaked on the Internet. However, Khloé has learned to look natural over time, and her latest photo proves it!

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner’s photoshop mistake goes viral on TikTok

You won’t believe how natural Khloé’s hair looks

In a recent Instagram photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was encouraged to show off her curls and natural hair volume, sparking a wave of comments on social media. Khloé starred in one of the new favorite looks to wear during the holidays, and that is that naturalness never hurts!

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner is attacked for asking her followers not to use filters on Instagram

It was Andrew Fitzsimons, Khloé’s official hairstylist, who revealed through a comment on the photo that that new look was all about her natural hair.

“I love working with your natural hair texture, we need to make more curly hair ‘looks’!” Wrote the expert.

And how do you like Khloé Kardashian’s hair best?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico