Although we are all looking forward to the big update with Android 12 finally reaching our mobile phones, most of us will have to wait for weeks or months for that to happen. However, Google will bring relevant changes for Christmas.
This will be possible thanks to the fact that many of these integrations come directly from system apps like Google, the assistant or other of the many services it offers. Therefore, if we want to enjoy it, we have the Android mobile we have, we just have to keep Google Play updates up to date.
Changes in Android
When Google decides to integrate news, it does not do it one by one and this month we can be satisfied with everything it offers us. Some of these novelties were announced months ago, but they will finally arrive in Spain so that we can take advantage of them.
Family bell
We live in a hurry and reminders or tasks have become key to keeping us computers, that is why this new google tool wants to make it easier for us. Integrated through the virtual assistant of the smartphone we will be able to write down everything and receive alerts, with the advantage that we can share them with our whole family so that no one forgets. Perfect for example to organize group tasks.
More Android 12-style widgets
With the arrival of the new Google operating system, we met a style of widgets that were visually much more attractive than the ones we had, which, however, have not fully arrived. With these updates for mobile YouTube Music service, Google Play Books and Google Photos offer us new styles.
These make it easy for us to enjoy music, reading or instantly see memories of our loved ones. Being able to customize the shapes, sizes and the place where we place them.
Android Auto even better
The system that integrates our mobile and the car also becomes more intelligent this month, with the added ease of connecting it immediately and that we save this process, being able to save even connection failures between some mobiles and the car.
The possibility of creating personalized responses to use while driving in messaging apps. And in the near future we will be able to use our voice to start playing songs that we like. As an added advantage, the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 gain the advantage of being able to open compatible BMW cars without carrying the key.
Other novelties
There are also minor changes to some services that are interesting and that we show you:
- New memories in Google Photos based on moments of celebration. Showing for example New Years, Halloween or birthdays.
- Automatic deactivation of permissions. An option integrated in Android 12 to withdraw access to apps that we have not used in a long time.
- Emoji Kitchen offers new emoji mixes on the Gboard keyboard.