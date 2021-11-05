Well, we cannot deny the good reputation of Noctua in the market of cooling systems for CPUs and it is that they have managed to be one of the most prominent in the industry, which gave them the privilege of announcing before anyone else heatsinks for the New Intel processors for LGA 1700 socket, It seems that they are not compatible with all motherboards of a certain manufacturer.

When building a heatsink for a new family of processors, not only do you have to take into account the specifications of the CPU itself, you also need a collaboration with the motherboard manufacturers that are going to be released at the same time. Since a misunderstanding can lead to incompatibilities in the assembly.

No, it is not that ASUS and Noctua are at odds or there is a bad relationship between the two companies, since the former has been a customer of the latter’s solutions for a long time, to the point where the manufacturer and assembler makes use of the latter’s solutions. Noctua solutions in several of its products.

What is happening? The problem does not affect all motherboards under the Z690 or B660 chipsets, but it turns out that some of them are not mechanically with the heatsinks NH-D15, NH-U12S, and NH-U12A of Noctua, the main reason being the height of the heatsink covering the VRMs on the motherboard. On which ASUS motherboards can Noctua heatsinks be mounted? Well, the following:

ROG Maximus Z690 Formula

ROG Strix B660-i Gaming

ROG Strix Z-690-A Gaming WiFi D4

ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming WiFi

ROG Strix Z-690-E Gaming WiFi

ROG Strix Z-690-G Gaming WiFi

ROG Strix Z-690-I Gaming WiFi

ROG Strix Z-690-I Gaming WiFi D4

TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WiFi

All other ASUS motherboards can use Noctua heatsinks without any problem.

The rest of the brands are not affected

Noctua has also reported that Intel’s LGA1700 socket processor motherboards are not affected and their heatsinks may mount their problems. As you can see in the different lists that we attach as images above these lines, although there are exceptions such as some EVGA boards where they can only be mounted on horizontal orientation.

Although regardless of the brand it seems that they all have a common problem, the need for mounting kits due to the pressure problems that exist with the Intel Core 12, which seems to have to do with the nature of the socket. In any case, it is recommended not to use the cooling systems designed for LGA1200 socket CPUs, not only because of the pressure on it, but also due to the fact that the heat distribution is different.