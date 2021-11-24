WhatsApp is finally allowing create stickers within the app itself, as you have been able to know 91Mobiles thanks to a new feature seen in the last beta. Until now, the ability to transform images or GIFs into stickers was only available through third-party applications.

With the new “create” button, which will appear in the WhatsApp stickers section, Any user can upload an image and transform it into a sticker. The tool will likely include options for cropping, editing, or customizing the sticker. These will be saved in the gallery, along with the rest of the stickers, and can be shared through the chats. The recipient who receives it can also add it as a favorite.

The function, at the moment, is reaching members of the WhatsApp for Android beta and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. In the meantime, it is possible to create stickers using apps like ‘Sticker Maker Studio’, which works in a similar way to what the messaging app offers.

WhatsApp will increase the time in which a message can be deleted

91Mobiles also ensures that WhatsApp is also testing extend the time that messages can be deleted for everyone. Until now, they can only be canceled if no more than an hour has passed since that message was sent, but the company could increase it up to 6 days later.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging app continues to work on other features that could be coming soon. Among them, the possibility of detecting whether or not a WhatsApp Business account is added to the contact list. If it is not, the app will notify you by means of a message at the bottom. It is a small function that can prevent a user from falling for scams or receive SPAM from a business that does not interest you. The app will also allow you to block that chat so that you cannot send any more messages.

WhatsApp is also developing a Discord-like communities feature. These channels offer similar features to groups, but with more tools to control the sending of messages and the possibility of creating channels to divide different categories. Administrators will also have the possibility to limit the sending of messages.