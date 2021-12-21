The only one exception What DAZN will do in this regard is if the two devices are connected to the same IP, that is to say, it is the same house. According to the statements made in an interview with Milano Finanza “Our conditions of service clearly establish that the subscription is personal and non-transferable”, explains Veronica Di Quattro, DAZN’s director of revenue in Europe. DAZN is a platform that allows us to watch sports in streaming, which in addition to watching national and international competitions of multiple disciplines, also allows us to access thematic programs or delayed content.
The change: next football season
Veronica Di Quattro added in her statements that the change will probably occur from the start of the next football season. However, to use the subscription on multiple devices it is likely that a new package “Our goal is always to provide a flexible user experience and therefore we will introduce modular subscriptions according to different needs, for example with family subscription forms,” concluded Di Quattro.
One of the reasons why DAZN has decided to make this decision is because they have detected that some users incorrectly sell and exploit the functionality of viewing content on more than one device simultaneously.
Will the price of DAZN go up with LaLiga?
This news comes a few days after it was confirmed that DAZN and Movistar will share the soccer broadcast Spanish for the 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons. For the first time in a long time, Movistar shares the rights with another company.
Another question that arises these days is whether the price of the streaming platform will rise with the arrival of LaLiga. An issue that will be resolved over the months. Currently one DAZN subscription is priced at 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year if we want to make the payment in a single time. Taking into account that Italy tripled its price after retaining the rights to Seri A.
In the case of Germany, which only broadcasts some games, since it shares rights with Sky, the subscription price rose at the beginning of the year to 14.99 euros per month. For these reasons, the increase in the price of DAZN in may more closely resemble the increase in Germany. What is quite clear is that changes are coming to DAZN and, in addition to affecting simultaneous viewing on two devices at the same time, the subscription price may also rise in a few months.