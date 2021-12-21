The only one exception What DAZN will do in this regard is if the two devices are connected to the same IP, that is to say, it is the same house. According to the statements made in an interview with Milano Finanza “Our conditions of service clearly establish that the subscription is personal and non-transferable”, explains Veronica Di Quattro, DAZN’s director of revenue in Europe. DAZN is a platform that allows us to watch sports in streaming, which in addition to watching national and international competitions of multiple disciplines, also allows us to access thematic programs or delayed content.

Veronica Di Quattro added in her statements that the change will probably occur from the start of the next football season. However, to use the subscription on multiple devices it is likely that a new package “Our goal is always to provide a flexible user experience and therefore we will introduce modular subscriptions according to different needs, for example with family subscription forms,” ​​concluded Di Quattro.

One of the reasons why DAZN has decided to make this decision is because they have detected that some users incorrectly sell and exploit the functionality of viewing content on more than one device simultaneously.