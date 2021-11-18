“The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for companies striving to offer the best prices to customers. These costs should decrease over time with technological advances, but instead remain high or even rising, “Amazon added.

“As a result of the continuing high cost of Visa payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK as of January 19, 2022,” Amazon said in a statement.

Although credit cards will no longer be accepted, UK customers will still be able to use their Visa debit cards to pay for your purchases on Amazon , as well as credit cards from other providers such as Mastercard and American Express that will not be affected by Amazon’s decision.

The online commerce giant ensures that the global payments landscape It is changing rapidly around the world and that they want to continue innovating to promote faster, cheaper and more inclusive payment options to their customers around the world. Visa for its part criticized Amazon for “threatening to restrict consumer choices” in the future. “When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.”

Visa has stated that it seeks to work with Amazon on how to reach an agreement to allow its UK customers to continue to use their credit cards, but it has not been able to confirm when they are expected to complete the deal. The dispute between Visa and Amazon has been active for some time with Amazon imposing charges on Visa customers in some countries in recent months. For example, on your website Singapore September 2021 includes a 0.5% surcharge on Visa credit card purchases and later similar surcharges were also made on Visa transactions in Australia.

What happens in Spain?

At the moment, in Spain we do not have to worry, since Amazon has not issued any official statement of the impossibility of making our purchases with Visa credit cards. Of course, since Amazon included the surcharge for purchases with Visa in Singapore, the company has not closed the door to possible implementations in other countries.

Currently Amazon accepts several possible payment methods in Spain, among which are the following credit cards: Visa, Visa Electron 4B, Euro6000, MasterCard, American Express and Maestro International. For its part, Amazon has a much closer relationship with Mastercard and launched Amazon Platinum Mastercard in 2017 offering its customers rewards and money back with purchases made on the web. Even so, you can never predict how far the battle between two large companies can go, so we cannot completely rule out that Amazon will take the same measure in our country in the future.