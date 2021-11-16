These allow us to purchase our favorite titles and download them immediately to start playing as soon as possible. In addition, thanks to the customers of the game stores that offer us and that we install on the computer, we have access to very useful additional functions. Here we are going to focus on the Epic Games Store, a proposal of this type that does not stop growing and gaining followers. Common point in most of these stores is the personal library that they offer us so that we can fill it with our own content.

In these we find the titles that over time we have been acquiring to be able to manage them in the best way. However, as is customary in many of the programs we run on our computers, the Epic Games client may present us with some problems or bugs. However, we can take some precautionary measures to avoid these errors.

And it is that suddenly we can find ourselves with one of the most feared problems in this type of gaming clients. Specifically, we mean that these cannot be executed or opened in this way. But we can always take some measures, as we mentioned, and thus not have to face these troubles.