One of the best ways to end the year and celebrate the holidays is to do it to the rhythm of the songs that have sounded the most throughout the year. Pluto TV launches a pop-up channel for music fans to enjoy throughout the month of December a playlist selected by MTV with songs like Ateo (C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso), Berlin (Aitana), Peaches (Justin Bieber Ft. Giveon and Daniel Caesar), It’s not in your plans (Pablo Alborán), I wanna be your slave (Maneskin), Todo of you (Rauw Alejandro), Indigo (Camilo and Evaluna Montaner), among many others who have hit it during 2021.

The ViacomCBS platform says goodbye to 2021 with 3 new additions in its catalog of free channels reaching the round figure of 100, although it should be remembered that some of the new channels are pop-up and will only be available for a certain time. This is the case of the thematic channels related to Christmas launched in November. All new channels coming to Pluto TV will be available as of December 6 .

MTV Prank

How important to smile and have a good mood. On Pluto TV humor comes from the hand of MTV Prank to replace the old Trol channel. We can enjoy programs like Vidiots in which the best american comics they comment on the music videos of the moment. Also programs like Clickbait in which they comment on the most surreal music and viral videos on the Internet.

They also highlight programs Hidden Camera like Punk’D presented by Ashton Kutcher or Revenge Prank in which the well-known shores DJ Pauly D and Vinny help victims of viral romas to get revenge on a friend or family member with jokes that will leave you with your mouth open.

icarly

A channel dedicated to one of Nickelodeon’s best-known series. A trio made up of three friends, Freddie, Carly and Sam will show their incredible adventures 24 hours a day. In this way, their fans will be able to relive the best moments of the group, such as when a producer offers them the possibility of turning iCarly into a television show.

And these are the 3 new channels that Pluto TV adds to say goodbye to the premieres of the year. If you want to start enjoying channels totally free on Pluto TV, just access the web or download the application on one of the compatible devices without the need to register. In addition to live channels, on the platform you can also access movies and content on demand.