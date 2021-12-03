You remember? Xperia Play, the mix of pocket phone and PlayStation

In 2011 we were at a time of transition towards the widespread adoption of the smartphone as we know it. iPhone had already been on the market for some years and other manufacturers began to incorporate a touch screen and functions that marked its distance from what Apple was doing, as happened with Sony Ericsson and his Xperia Play.

The Japanese firm was concerned about the way the portable consoles (his own PSP included) were displaced by smartphones, as users realized that it was possible to download games on their phones without the need to carry an additional device.

To attack this change of preferences Sony Ericsson developed Xperia Play, a phone that was ideal for the gamer public, because its slider design made it look like the Xperia X10 when closed -and actually any smartphone of the time-, but when sliding it, a control adapted from PlayStation It included a directional pad, the square, triangle, circle and X, start, select, L, R buttons and a pair of touchpads to act as two sticks.

Xperia Play it was a device Android and ran PlayStation games thanks to the fact that it had a software called PlayStation Mobile. However, users realized that due to the same operating system it was possible to install emulators and that is why in this team it was common to play titles of SNES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS And till Sega Dreamcast.

The team had prospects and Sony Ericsson had confirmed update to Android 4.0; However, this It never happened due to stability problems that could not be solved.

Xperia Play did not have a successor (although it was discovered that yes it was developed and eventually canceled) and the only avenue Sony followed up on the portable experience was through the PlayStation Vita.