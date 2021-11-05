You remember? This was the extravagant Nokia N90

If we do a regression exercise towards the middle of the two thousand, we will arrive at a time when you sign as Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Motorola and LG they launched telephones that began to incorporate functions that went beyond those that were usually associated with a cell phone.

Nokia was one of the firms that most experimented with both new features and technologies, as with form factor, but it did not always get the desired results.

We talked about the fact that the Finnish firm could bet on a device that mixed a telephone and a portable video game console (the infamous N-Gage we are talking about here) -even if the user experience was not ideal- or by a team that to activate its camera mode had to ‘twist’ in half (the 3250 of which we told you here).

To this impetus for experimentation also belongs the Nokia N90, a phone that had the peculiarity of adopting the shape of a Super-8 style video camera to emphasize that we had reached an era of multifunctional gadgets.

Nokia N90 It went on sale in the second quarter of 2005 and belonged to the Nseries line, characterized by offering digital multimedia services such as music playback, photo and video capture, and internet connection.

The camera was equipped with optics Carl ZeissIn other words, Nokia directed the phone to a sector for which the technology available in other devices was not sufficient.

It featured a screen of 2.1 inch and 259 ppi, which made the images it recorded the sharpest that a Nokia device could achieve.

In appearance it was a team aimed at anyone with creative concerns and a taste for taking photos and video, but the opinions of the moment remarked that it was rather a telephone big, heavy, clumsy and of high price.

That way, with N90 It was shown once again that Nokia launched proposals that broke the mold, even if they were not the most successful.