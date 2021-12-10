You remember? This is how Sony Ericsson W660 announced in Mexico in 2007

Sony Ericsson It was one of the most important cell phone companies in the mid-2000s and that can be seen by observing what it did through the family. Walkman, whose main characteristic was to emphasize the playing music.

We have already seen what the company did with equipment such as W600 Y W800, which were undoubtedly telephones that dialed multitudes of users of the time, and now it is time to talk about Sony Ericsson W660, a device that we remember about this image that our friends from DeMemory:

As you can see, it is an extract from a page of the Reforma newspaper that was published on May 5, 2007 and that focused on the arrival of Sony Ericsson W660 to Mexico in two colors: black and red.

It was also stressed that the team would belong to the family Walkman, which would have TrackID technology to identify names of songs or artists just by recording a small fragment of the radio or any other device and that would boast a 2.0 MP camera which in combination with the Picture Blogging feature would make it easier to upload photos to a personal blog.

W660 had a Memory Stick Micro card of 512 MB in which up to 470 songs and the company claimed that only musical autonomy could reach the 25-hour mark.

The phone measured 102 x 46 x 14.5 mm and weighed 93 grams, which together with a slimmer and more stylish design compared to the W600 made it easier to transport. It also boasted Bluetooth 2.0, USB 2.0 and FM radio.

Although popular within the Walkman line, Sony Ericsson did not have the same reception of W800, the only model of that family that appears in the list of the best-selling cell phones of all time.