You remember? This is how Samsung Ultra Edition announced in Mexico in 2006

TO mid two thousandWhen the cell phone arena was booming teams that bet on in-depth designed entertainment features – like incorporation of camera and music player-, there were brands that were always in the conversation, such as Sony Ericsson and Motorola, although there were also other players who came from a more discreet trench with innovations, such as Samsung.

SamsungUnlike Sony Ericsson, it approached from a sleek design angle similar to what Motorola did with Razr, that is, placing emphasis on the minimalism and in how thin a phone could be.

It is a reflection that we arrived at after seeing this image that our friends from DeMemory:

As you can see, it is a promotional image of Samsung that was published on November 24, 2006 in the Reforma Newspaper.

The image is in The Ultra Edition, a discontinued series of phones with which Samsung’s goal was to be extremely thin.

The models that appear in advertising are the Samsung Z370, the Samsung D830 and the Samsung D900, better known as Ultra Edition 8.4, Ultra Edition 9.9 and Ultra Edition 12.9, respectively.

The features that the three teams shared and that were promoted in the image were the TV output, expansion slot and mp3 player (a must at the time). Those details in which there were already distinctions between the distinction teams were the thickness and the camera.

The nickname of each team was due to its thickness and the latter in turn impacted on the capacity of the camera. In this way, Z370 had a thickness of 8.4 mm and a camera of 1.3 MP, D830 had a thickness of 9.9 mm and a camera of 2 MP and D900 had a thickness of 12.9 mm and a camera of 3 MP.