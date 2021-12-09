We have spoken on more than one occasion about the visual distortions generated by maps. All maps. When representing on a plane a spheroid figure such as the Earth, all cartographers should do sacrifices. Stretch a peninsula far and wide; change the perspective from which we contemplate the continents; modify scales. Along the way we lose credibility, but if the cartographer knows what he is doing, we gain readability. The important thing on a map is not whether or not it represents reality, but rather it communicates it effectively.

We have also spoken in multiple articles about the historical victim of this process: Africa.

Most ancient cartographers lived in Europe and looked to the rest of the world from there. When the most famous projection in human history, the one made by Gerardus Mercator In 1569, it became popular for strictly utilitarian reasons (it was useful for sailors). But also for cultural reasons: in the 19th century, colonization placed Africa in a subordinate position, clearly reflected in the old projection.

That legacy has survived to this day, systematically underestimating the true size of Africa. In recent days, a kilometer comparison of the continent and Russia, the largest country on the planet, has become viral. If we had to travel the distance that separates the westernmost point and the easternmost point of Africa, we would add 7,200 kilometers. If we were to do the same in Russia, from east to west, we would have to cross 6,400 kilometers. Much less. Which is bigger when we look at any map?

Exactly.

Africa was not the only loser in Mercator’s projection (and others that followed and that did not gain as much popularity over the centuries). Other territories located around Ecuador, such as India, Southeast Asia or Indonesia, very populated and exempt, were also reduced to minute proportions. New Zealand, for its part, was confined to the extremes of cartography and since then continues to struggle to be not well represented, but represented. Canada and Greenland, famously, were enormously enlarged.

There are several ways of looking at the African continent with greater geographic justice. This map is one of them. Africa is so large that the entirety of the United States, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Eastern Europe, India, China, Japan and the United Kingdom, some of the most important countries in the world, would fit inside without major problems. 30 million square kilometers goes a long way, enough to fit Greenland several times, even though Mercator drew both territories very roughly in size.



No matter how you measure Russia. Africa always wins.

This other gif is even more accurate in solving the problems that Mercator’s projection left behind. It just scales all countries to their true size, such that the central ones, those between the tropics, keep their original shape. Europe, Russia, China, Antarctica, Australia and especially Canada and Greenland lose most of their visual weight. The exercise is also useful to understand why all the projections distort: ​​at its “real” size, Russia could not fill all its borders on one plane.

We use projections for precisely that reason, because the actual appearance of the continents does not fit on a map without generating empty gaps and continuity problems. And there is no simple solution: if we wanted to respect the size of the countries, we would have to opt for two different maps, attached to each other, cutting Africa and America. in half; something that would respect the accuracy of the continents but that would be very little useful in communication terms (remember, the main function of any cartography). We choose the solution we choose there will always be losers.

Unfortunately for Africa, the most popular projection of all time decided to sacrifice its geographical hegemony in favor of smaller and sparsely inhabited territories bordering the Polar Circles. No map should mislead us. Crossing the whole of Africa will always take us more kilometers than crossing the whole of Russia.