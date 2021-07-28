You missed it? How to watch the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

, the inauguration was at 6 am in central Mexico and it was worth getting up early. But if you didn’t wake up, don’t worry, yet

Like many other events, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were the most unusual in history, due to the Covid-19 pandemic still present in much of the world. Despite all odds and even with some infections in the Olympic village, this year the Olympic Games are being held after being postponed for a year.

So, you can not stop being part of this historical event par excellence but that in this edition faces the obstacles of the pandemic of Covid-19 and showing the best of Japan.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was full of details of Japanese culture. For example, a group of artists they represented the flags of each country with an anime Samurai.

Another detail that fascinated the entire gamer community was the music that accompanied the athletes as they paraded through the Olympic stadium, we heard “Victory fanfare” from Final Fantasy, “Trial of Hero” from Munster Hunter, “Olympus Coliseum” from Kingdom hearts and many more topics.

How to watch the replay of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Inauguration

Transmission of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony lasted about 4 hours live. But one of the advantages of watching the replay is that you can fast-forward or pause the recording whenever you want to enjoy every detail.

To see the inauguration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, you just have to visit the channel Youtube of Claro Video, in this link. There you will also find the live broadcast of everything that happens in Tokyo 2020 24 hours a day.