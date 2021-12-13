You may have to shell out a lot less money to get a high-end foldable phone in the coming months.

For a few years now, we have been launching different folding mobile phone launches from companies as important as Huawei, Samsung or Xiaomi that have reached a very particular market niche, users capable of being able to disburse high economic amounts to get hold of this type of terminal that, at good insurance, they will dominate the market in a few years.

But perhaps it is not necessary to wait a few years, because according to the popular leaker Digital Chat Station, from 2022 we will begin to see folding phones at a much more affordable price, at the height of the current conventional high-end, and that would be good news for those users who want to start experimenting with these devices but did not want to spend so much money.

curiously the leaker doesn’t go into detail about upcoming foldable phones but notes that those with horizontal hinges like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 They would already be priced similar to that of current high-end conventional phones, presumably due to the reduction in the cost of certain components.

As previously estimated by the market firm Counterpoint, the distribution of folding telephones would multiply by ten by 2023, and the reduction of their prices would be a key factor to attract a much more public.

There is a lot of market in this regard with companies like Vivo that will launch its first folding phone next year, with Huawei that will continue to bet on another folding phone with the departure of the Huawei Mate V, and obviously the relevant launches of Xiaomi or Samsung in this regard.

The only major player that has not yet joined the launch of folding phones is Apple, and although they are probably already working on a device with these characteristics, its launch would not be exactly close in time.