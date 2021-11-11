You look at the figures that will come out of Final Fantasy VII Remake

After years of development, Final Fantasy VII Remake It finally arrived in 2020 (the closure of the pandemic had just begun) and it became one of the most celebrated titles of Playstation 4, so much so that it featured in the awards season at various events and boasted multiple nominations at The Game Awards 2020, where it won the awards for Best RPG and Best Soundtrack.

In this 2021 came to Playstation 5 an improved version called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which in addition to having the technical optimizations implied by the latest Sony console, offered a new chapter to complement the story.

At this point it seems that the only relevant thing about Final Fantasy VII Remake will be waiting for the second part to arrive, but Square Enix presented through its official store some new figures from Tifa and Aerith, based on the segment of Don Corneo’s mansion, that is, when they wear a ball gown.

The company revealed figure trailers and from these it follows that each character will have two variants: one with joints and the other with a fixed posture and tending more towards collecting.

This is the preview of Aerith:

And this is the advance of Tifa:

It is important to clarify that the figures will not be available at the same time. The first to go on sale will be Aerith and it will do so in June 2022, while with Tifa we will have to wait until September of that same year.

The articulated version from Aerith It will include a smiling face and three hands. The measurements are 150 mm wide x 140 mm deep x 248 mm high, it weighs 308 grams and its price is 16,280 yen, that is, about 2,930 Mexican pesos.

The measures of the static version of collection It is 157mm wide x 127mm deep x 235mm high (241mm if the pedestal is taken into account), weighs 351 grams (380 grams with pedestal) and costs the same as the articulated one.