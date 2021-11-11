From kindergarten to college, students spend most of their academic lives sitting down. It is enough to look back to remember that class full of lined desks, where each of us had his immovable place. Spaces designed to move within restrictive limits: from the chair to the blackboard, or to the teacher’s table, and back. Designed to stimulate students’ attention and minimize their natural tendency to movement. But the amount of time we put children in a sitting position is almost inhuman.

Do we still wonder why they are bored and distracted when all they do is sit at their desks and listen to the teacher? Some research seriously questions the usefulness of sitting still during the long hours of teaching.

The context. With the decline in physical education and recess time over the past 30 years, several disturbing trends have emerged. 53.6% of Spaniards are obese or overweight, according to the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) . Also, 13.8% of Spaniards over 18 years of age have type 2 diabetes. And it continues to increase in children and adolescents. The diagnoses of children with ADHD or hyperactivity have also skyrocketed in recent years: between 3 and 7% suffer from it.

And what do we do? The author of the book Learning on Your Feet: Incorporating Physical Activity Into the K-8 ClassroomBrad Johnson goes beyond the obvious health-related issues, and his research suggests that sedentary education could be the reason students’ creativity and intelligence are hampered throughout their formative years. . Explain that up to age 4, children continually play and learn in a state of constant movement. But when they get to school, the focus shifts to uniformity, control, following the rules, and sitting at a desk.

But the truth is that physical activity, the simple act of standing, improves the elasticity of the brain, which allows children to learn more easily. Several studies conclude that years of fine motor exercise allow for brain reorganization and nerve growth. Physical movement, such as standing, stretching, walking, or marching, can help the brain focus. If students feel sleepy, for example, they should be allowed to get up in the back of the room and stretch on their own.

Why? Changes in body position help develop the vestibular system (inner ear and balance), alter blood chemistry, and develop core muscles. And physical activity, especially balance and core strength exercises, helps develop the part of the brain’s executive function where new learning is processed. If a student is constantly rocking, swaying, or tapping a pencil or foot, it doesn’t mean they don’t care about rules and expectations; it means that they are children who have a lot of energy that needs to be turned off.

But, in turn, sitting is comfortable, why are we going to fool ourselves. And being on your feet all the time can lead to pain and fatigue. Eight hours on our legs can be torture for our body. That is, the ideal would be to find an intermediate point between standing and sitting during class, something that does not have negative physiological consequences.

Solutions. One of the most interesting proposals is the use of elevated desks. These are tables that allow students to stand or sit according to their needs. The first investigations carried out on the potential benefits of this change in teaching strategy have made it possible to identify an increase in energy expenditure (from 17% to 30%) and maintenance of attention. But can studying standing up improve cognitive performance?

A University of Texas study says yes. He designed a longitudinal analysis (lasting two years) in which two classes from one institute participated. Elevated desks were introduced in one of the classrooms and traditional desks in another. In the first, student engagement was increased by 12%, which is equivalent to 7 minutes per hour of increased attention. They had also improved in their working memory (ability to retain and process information) and in their executive functions.

That’s why the smart ones sit up front. In reality, the arrangement we occupy in class and the academic performance is not random. We tend to assume that the distribution of students in class has a lot to do with their personality, interest and potential. But what if it was the other way around? What if the place you occupy had a radical impact on the results?

In this report from Xataka, various scientific studies are collected that show how students who sat in the center of the rows tended to participate more in class than those who sat on the edges, or than those who sat in the nearest half the teacher tended to communicate more with him than those at the back. Those students in the front rows also had better self-esteem than the rest: they self-perceived as smarter and thought they had a better relationship with the teacher. That translated in greater motivation and, above all, in better results . If being back in the chicken coop implies a worse educational quality, perhaps it is time for us to get up.