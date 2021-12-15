Martin Scorsese, Villeneuve, Alan Moore … the great debate around the artistic validity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU continues to rage and now, Paul Thomas Anderson has given his opinion on superhero movies And it’s not as scathing as Scott (who called them “fucking boring” “) or Scorsese (compared them to theme parks). In fact, the director of ‘Licorice Pizza’ is optimistic about his role in the industry.

Superhero cinema is good for the industry

The question came up on the press tour for Anderson’s latest film, during an interview with The New Yorker in which talked about superhero movies positively:

“Wow, I’m glad I can tell you that I am happier than ever working in this business. I have my own corner and I am working with people that I really admire, like at MGM. I am incredibly happy right now. But that’s me. There is no end to the questions that always surround movies and what is going to happen to theaters. “

“It’s obviously gotten even more complicated with streaming and the overabundance of superhero movies. Most things I don’t take too seriously. I mean, there seems to be a bit of concern about movies of that genre. I like them. It seems to be a popular thing these days to wonder if they’ve ruined the movies and all these kinds of things. I just don’t feel that way. “





Anderson believes the pandemic is contributing to the box office decline, but noted that the anticipation for Marvel on December 17 is cause for hope, and gave his opinion of the platforms: