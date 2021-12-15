Martin Scorsese, Villeneuve, Alan Moore … the great debate around the artistic validity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU continues to rage and now, Paul Thomas Anderson has given his opinion on superhero movies And it’s not as scathing as Scott (who called them “fucking boring” “) or Scorsese (compared them to theme parks). In fact, the director of ‘Licorice Pizza’ is optimistic about his role in the industry.
Superhero cinema is good for the industry
The question came up on the press tour for Anderson’s latest film, during an interview with The New Yorker in which talked about superhero movies positively:
“Wow, I’m glad I can tell you that I am happier than ever working in this business. I have my own corner and I am working with people that I really admire, like at MGM. I am incredibly happy right now. But that’s me. There is no end to the questions that always surround movies and what is going to happen to theaters. “
“It’s obviously gotten even more complicated with streaming and the overabundance of superhero movies. Most things I don’t take too seriously. I mean, there seems to be a bit of concern about movies of that genre. I like them. It seems to be a popular thing these days to wonder if they’ve ruined the movies and all these kinds of things. I just don’t feel that way. “
Anderson believes the pandemic is contributing to the box office decline, but noted that the anticipation for Marvel on December 17 is cause for hope, and gave his opinion of the platforms:
“I mean, look, we all get nervous about people going back to the movies, but do you know what will bring them back to theaters?” Spider-Man. “So let’s be happy about that. On the platforms, there’s a lot. money available right now for people to make movies. When I started making movies, there was a lot of money available for a window of time, and it was money for videos. You could make a movie for, say, one and a half million, two million dollars, keep it below three, and with a couple of genre elements, there was the possibility of video to feed the video store, which is essentially the same as platforms ”
“Call it home video, VHS, whatever you want. It’s something that gets into your house and gives you entertainment, right? So the playing field hasn’t changed that drastically, you know? There’s some money out there. Now it is. that it is difficult to find what you are looking for. Because there are many things. I am one of those people who spends an hour looking at the menu and then I am exhausted “.