11/11/2021 at 17:11 CET

The well-known psychologist Patricia Ramírez (@patri_psicologa on Instagram and one of the experts from the Educar es Todo platform) publishes the book ‘Somos Fuerza. In the face of adversity we grow‘ in which he compiles the numerous messages he launched on social networks during confinement to help “cope with crises with greater serenity & rdquor;, in his own words. But make no mistake, she will never say the already omnipresent phrase that the attitude can or will all is power, because she vehemently recognizes: “I’m a little tired, well, very tired, of the phrase of wanting is power, of these gurus that do nothing but make cash without having studied the career of Psychology, lacking respect and empathy of so many people who do not have the same opportunities or the same socioeconomic level “.

-What encouraged you to write this book and what message or ground would you like to leave with it?

-The book encouraged me to write it my editors thinking that everything that I was disseminating on the networks during the confinement was of value to all the people who needed help, psychological support, in these hard times and that the book would be a way to collect all those messages that I was leaving about how to deal with a crisis. What I would like is that anyone who is experiencing a crisis finds in the book tools, exercises and practical topics to cope with their crisis with greater serenity.

-We have learned in this crisis, as you say, that routines provide security. How can we organize our routines and our time to have greater safety and well-being?

-Every crisis brings a break in some routines. It is clear that many of the routines that we had before we have been able to continue maintaining and others we have had to modify, because of how our work has changed or because before there were people who went to the gym and now they have to do the sports routine in home. The important thing in a crisis is to try to maintain the routines that can be maintained because that will give us organization and security. And then as we see how this moment is passing if it is something temporary or it will last longer in time to try to establish new routines, and that will depend on the circumstances of each house, such as telework schedules or how the activities of the school on screens. But it is important that we try to establish new routines that will become automatic behaviors. Of course, these routines always have to have a point of flexibility, not being flexible can also generate a lot of anxiety. We are going to put some routines, but if we ever have to skip them that is not a trauma.

These routines not only have to be the work, study, meal or sleep schedules. It is also important to introduce into the routines everything that has to do with self-care. Because if self-care, such as meditation, sports or a bit of reading for you, we do not make room for it, by not making it a priority and not giving it time, let us forget. And self-care is very important to take care of our mental health and have well-being.

– As you say in the book, you reinvented yourself by disseminating on social networks to accompany your readers and patients in another way. What concerns or problems do your readers or patients convey to you? What psychological problems do you find the most alarming due to the pandemic?

-The concerns of the people during this year have been many and very diverse. Most of them have anxiety symptoms or depressive symptoms due to loss of illusion, apathy or anxiety generated by fear of contagion and uncertainty. There has been a lot of problem due to not being able to manage a grief in a family, a lot of fear of job loss, the loneliness of many people, hypochondria has increased, social anxiety has increased because now it is very difficult for us to relate, it scares us, no we know how to do it & mldr; The one who did not have anxiety is having a moment of anxiety and the one who already had it has seen the intensity with which he suffers it increased.

– The Congress of Deputies recently spoke of mental health, something that is generally not discussed in public because it is considered a kind of weakness. What do you think that the debate has been opened, is it an opportunity? What would you demand of the public powers to improve the mental and emotional health of the population and emerge stronger from this crisis?

– I believe that it is necessary to speak of mental health as we speak of any physical illness. From my point of view as a protagonist of mental health, I believe that we should allocate more economic resources to mental health, which should be a priority just like many physical illnesses are. I would demand more clinical psychologists in Social Security who could give more attention because I know that those who are now are completely saturated and cannot give enough time to each patient and attend more patients. Emotional or psychological health is still a private matter because Social Security does not provide to meet as much demand as there is.

-You speak in the book about the importance of being in the here and now and even how, instead of lamenting for the missed functions and face-to-face consultations, you focused on reinventing yourself or encouraging your children not to regret and think about what yes they could do. Do you think that in the midst of this great uncertainty that we live, at a time when it is not very possible to make many plans, we can learn to live better in the present?

-The ability to live in the present can always be kept in mind. Whether you are having a hard time or if you are adapting, you are taking advantage and feel well-being or you are enjoying telework, you have to be in the present. Being in the present is being one thing, not multitasking. And try to get the most out of what we are experiencing. When we are not in the present in a crisis, we are thinking about the past, about how well we were before and that generates nostalgia or sadness. Or we may be thinking “I hope this happens soon! We are already fantasizing about a future that we don’t know how it will be like and that doesn’t allow us to live what there is. On the other hand, if we are in the present and accept the emotions, we become aware of what the current problems are and that helps us at least to begin to solve them and to enjoy the moments that are enjoyable in a crisis situation.

-One of the chapters of your book focuses on the idea of ​​accepting: accepting that we do not control everything, that we are vulnerable, the emotions that we feel & mldr; You say in the summary of this chapter that “not everything in life is attitude & rdquor ;. Were we very convinced that we controlled our life and that everything depended on our attitude and wanting is power?

-I’m a little tired, well, very tired, of the phrase of wanting is power, of these gurus who do nothing but make money without having studied the career of Psychology, ignoring the scientific bases of how the brain works, how the neurotransmitters, disrespecting and empathizing with so many people who do not have the same opportunities or the same socioeconomic status. Attitude is very important, yes, doing our part is important but it is not everything and when we tell the population that attitude is everything without having the studies on how the brain works we are deceiving people. I think it’s a joke. I do not know why these messages are so relevant. I believe that denialist theories permeate as they permeate, because they are simple, it is a phrase that works very well, but then we realize that it is like a house of cards, that as soon as you blow it fades away. This makes me very angry and helpless, if I tell you the truth.

-What are the keys to accept our vulnerability and our lack of control?

-Well, simply recognize in ourselves that we all have an insecure part, that we are all afraid, but that this does not limit us as people, it simply makes us human. To recognize it, the best thing is to work on our self-knowledge a little, keep a diary, see what things cost us more, what we are afraid of, what consequences this has had in our lives, see how we can overcome it, talk about it with other people, share it.

-In the face of the uncertainty we live in, our ability to adapt has been put to the test, and it seems that we are going to need it a lot in these times. How can we train her as a family?

-To work on our ability to adapt, we can accept what does not depend on us, design new routines, try to make things easy for ourselves, because we cannot do everything, there are people who adapt by setting new challenges with small steps, not demanding ourselves from the beginning make everything perfect, face fears despite feeling insecure and see how little by little our life is improving. We have to appeal to our creative side, we all have it, this is not just a value of geniuses, we all have a creative part that helps us find solutions. We have to try to be a little self-taught, to innovate, to find solutions and that will help us adapt.

-Why do you think it is important to dismantle in your book the idea that to be successful you just have to make an effort? What psychological effects does this belief have?

-It is typical of gurus to say that people who have been successful are because they have tried harder. But no, there is no direct relationship. Striving, being disciplined, organizing ourselves, leads us to success, of course, but not everything we do in life has a return, because you strive to be a good person the person in front of you does not have to be good to you. It is clear that we have to walk and be consistent with our values, and the values ​​of commitment, effort and discipline are very important to get closer to the place we want to get to, but there is no direct relationship because life is not something that you manage alone. You, many factors intervene that despite your efforts, there may be an unfair person in a business that fails you, there may be many things that falter that do not depend on you. Do we have to make an effort? Yes. Do you think that all people who make an effort achieve success? No, I flee from those absolutist phrases, of “make an effort, that one day you will get it & rdquor ;. There are people who have tried hard in life and the award has not come to them. And again with these types of phrases we return to make people feel guilty and failed when they should not be.

-In the first months of the pandemic, the media was filled with stories of neighbors who helped each other, of ladies who lived alone and sang happy birthday to them on the landing, of support networks that distributed food & mldr; As you say in your book, helping us is the key to survival. Do you think this message is shared in our society and in our homes? How can we educate our children to understand (and cultivate) the value of help (of giving and asking for it)?

-The best way to educate our children in generosity, altruism and giving to others is first by being a model of that example and having an education in values ​​at home, talking with them, sharing how we feel when we help other people, asking Give us examples of how you have felt when you have helped friends or a colleague, introducing them to an NGO to cooperate with disadvantaged people. May they experience the positive consequences of the value of the aid. Watching movies or series of examples to educate in values. But we have to behave