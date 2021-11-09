“With the onset of the pandemic, even the most reluctant store had to ride the digital wave. Now the challenge with which we will close the year is to transfer the emotional experience that was obtained in the corridors of the physical store to a digital format. There is much to improve for the shopper [el comprador] feel that purchase impulse again, ”says Vanessa Garza, executive director of the Mexican Association of Promotion Agencies (Amapro).

Expansion: What should brands and stores do to attract the new consumer after the pandemic?

Vanessa Garza: Strategies shopper marketing should consider the changes we had as people on an emotional level so that brands are directed towards their consumers and shoppers in a more humanistic way. It does not matter if I sell soups, cars, insurance or coffee: it is how I help you and accompany you in what you are living. Before we were very used to evaluating market changes by category, by type of product, format, store … Now it has become more relevant that the consumer is at the center of business decisions, because each one changed their consumption habits for the pandemic and not all of us react in the same way.

E: What are the factors that currently determine purchasing decisions?

VG: There is a lot of user experience stumbling on digital channels. As for the shopper enter the online store, note that you need the developer, see what size the product is or what material. On the other hand, if you don’t know how the merchandise is cataloged, you can’t find it. There the brands lose visibility and the consumer gets a bad experience.

The human contact and the proximity that made leaving the store with a full cart will never compete in a digital channel. For some stores, it was more functional for the consumer to opt for what they could find in the aisles and more for what they took directly to the checkout counter. I can safely tell you that many shoppers they came out of there with more things than he had on his list.

Although there are many areas of opportunity for retailers improve the omnichannel user experience. The key is to put the consumer at the center of their decisions, with the data we see that before a shopper He did this and now another, that he spent some time buying and now it takes longer. The data obtained from the same platforms helps a lot to understand consumer behavior.

But the insights that the person shares when we interact with them are very different. The shopper marketing seeks to understand the behavior of people when approaching to converse with them, the retailers they should take advantage of the points of contact to get to know the consumer better. Do not hesitate to observe him, without being invasive, and to ask him directly about his interests and satisfaction rates with his shopping experience in digital channels. What is not known cannot be improved.

E: What are the trends in shopper marketing coming for 2022?

VG: Although little by little we have returned to physical stores, people are not the same after the pandemic. The shopper you decide what to order online and what you prefer to buy in the store. We have to reevaluate the shopping experiences that we are going to offer in the different channels that you decide to use.

Distribution and logistics will become a challenge and an additional cost if the stores do not restructure their operations. Part of the shopping experience on-line It is in the home delivery without this increasing the cost of the products or impacting the pockets of the consumer.

Looking ahead to 2022, we must make ecological packaging decisions, that is, diversify the way of delivering the product so that there is no negative environmental impact. And finally, the humanist trend will continue, it is necessary to maintain the security and prevention protocols, as well as the empathic message and solidarity in the brands.

AND: How can agencies build more humanistic brands in full digitization?

VG: I am from the idea of ​​that shoemaker to his shoe. It is worth that in the agency there are different specialized teams, such as business units, because we are not experts in everything, but there will always be projects that require only the participation of one or the other.

What I do think is very important is that the general team be made up of people of all kinds, both experienced and recent graduates. There are things that they do not teach you in school, but that you live them daily and who better than young people who are active users of digital platforms. There are life experiences that they bring and that help us face this challenge, once you merge everyone’s talent.