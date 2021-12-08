Elon musk consider that you have to have more children, otherwise civilization could collapse. “There are not enough people,” he explained in an interview with Joanna stern during an event of Wall street journal that brings together some of the most influential managers in the world.

“I think that one of the greatest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapid decline in it. However, many, even intelligent people, believe that there are too many people in the world and that the population is growing uncontrollably. It is completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers: if people don’t have any more children, civilization is going to fall apart, remember my words. Elon Musk has six children.

It has been part of an answer on how the Tesla Bot it could solve some simple work problems. Last August the company announced that they would develop a robot that would use the artificial intelligence that they are already applying to their cars.

According to Elon Musk, these types of humanoid robots could replace boring, repetitive jobs that humans currently do. It will also be built in such a way that it is unable to move at more than 5 kilometers per hour.

Elon Musk has a point, but it’s not that simple

Elon musk you have a certain reason. The world birth rate has not stopped decreasing since 1960, according to data published by the world Bank. But as always, the data does not tell the whole story. Some regions of the planet are absolutely overpopulated and that is a huge problem of inequality.

Furthermore, between 1960 and the present, life expectancy has increased from 52.5 years to 72.7 years. The possibility of exceeding 65 years has also increased from 43% to 73.8% in the case of men and from 52.7% to 81.5% in the case of women. That is, although the birth rate has decreased, we are living longer and longer.

But Elon musk he also has an opinion for that data. He believes that we should not try to live for very long times. For the founder of Tesla and Spacex, has to do with progress and the need for new ideas, new trends and profound changes.

“I think it is important that people die, because most of the time, people do not change their minds. If they live forever, then we could become a static society in which new ideas do not succeed,” he explained.