

11/22/2021 at 21:20 CET



The coach of the Spanish basketball team, Sergio Scariolo, faces the first match against Macedonia in preparation for the World Cup with the same predisposition as if it were another rival, because “you have to face the rivals who play and do it well.”

Scariolo made these statements in Guadalajara, where the team is to carry out their first training sessions in order to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, and where he has specified that now what he has to do is prepare. “good” to face Macedonia and then Georgia and Ukraine. “And from there we will see what we should do in the next window,” he added.

The coach was happy with the team he has, after pointing to questions from the media that it is a generational change phase with many new players, and it is almost as if “they started from scratch”, knowing that there are “many teams that have , theoretically, more strength and more experience & rdquor ;.

The tests begin

As for the players he has, he pointed out that “some of them have already proven to be part of the team”, as there are others who want them to “Start testing the climate and the concepts of the national team in case at any given moment you have to use them & rdquor ;.

“Those who have come back have already shown that they control the level and that they can compete perfectly, because they have already done so & rdquor ;, the Italian coach has sentenced. Scariolo considers that to qualify for the championship of the muNothing is needed “people who have hopes, expectations and illusions.”