Xiaomi and its crowfunding platform called Youpin does not stop launching curious products to the market that do not stop surprising us because we do not find anything similar in the technology market. The last to arrive has been the one named as Plush Pie Smart Pet, an intelligent toy for cats that incorporates Bluetooth technology and an application from which we can control it remotely.

Your pet won’t get bored with the new Plush Pie Smart Pet

As we say, the new Plush Pie Smart Pet is a small device in the shape of a ball made of PVC and high resistance ABS plastic to avoid damage by your pet that has a design similar to other products oriented to this segment.





The device has a weight of only 49 grams and has inside a set of configurable led lights in blue, red and green, a small speaker to be able to reproduce audio that we send from our smartphone, in addition to a 300 mAh rechargeable battery through USB-C connection with which we will have autonomy to spare.





The most interesting thing is that this device is compatible with the Xiaomi Home app through its Bluetooth connection from which we can (in addition to sending audios to the product itself) activate up to three driving modes Among which we find a manual mode to be able to move it at will, a continuous rotation mode and an alert mode that will make the product move based on how our pet interacts with it.

Price and availability of the Plush Pie Smart Pet





As we say, this new Plush Pie Smart Pet is available from the crowfunding platform called Youpin from which it can be purchased with a price of 69 yuan, about 9.50 euros to change.

