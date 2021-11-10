Xiaomi itself through the deputy general manager of the Chinese company has made statements in which it tries to explain the reasons why MIUI drains the battery. Although it could have been tried to avoid the journalists’ questions, on this occasion they have gotten wet and have given us not only an answer, but also the keys so that the system uses less energy with rapid changes.

The culprits of autonomy

To explain all the aspects that manage to take away the energy of our mobile, we come across several reasons and not just one. Something that we ourselves can check through the power settings to discover why the mobile battery is used up so quickly in our particular case, although in general the reasons are the following shown by Xiaomi:

The GPS system and location services are the most consuming.

Power consumption on the screen, mainly due to excessive brightness.

Automatic start of applications by the system.

Bluetooth wireless connection.

5G connection

Five key points that to a greater or lesser extent are the main culprits for Xiaomi that MIUI cannot further improve the autonomy to the limits that it would like.