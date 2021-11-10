We cannot deny that battery optimization has made giant strides in Xiaomi smartphones and alongside it, the evolution around fast charging. Although for the user and the brand itself, the battery life is never enough and we continually work on new possibilities that give us more minutes of use.
Xiaomi itself through the deputy general manager of the Chinese company has made statements in which it tries to explain the reasons why MIUI drains the battery. Although it could have been tried to avoid the journalists’ questions, on this occasion they have gotten wet and have given us not only an answer, but also the keys so that the system uses less energy with rapid changes.
The culprits of autonomy
To explain all the aspects that manage to take away the energy of our mobile, we come across several reasons and not just one. Something that we ourselves can check through the power settings to discover why the mobile battery is used up so quickly in our particular case, although in general the reasons are the following shown by Xiaomi:
- The GPS system and location services are the most consuming.
- Power consumption on the screen, mainly due to excessive brightness.
- Automatic start of applications by the system.
- Bluetooth wireless connection.
- 5G connection
Five key points that to a greater or lesser extent are the main culprits for Xiaomi that MIUI cannot further improve the autonomy to the limits that it would like.
Tips to improve your battery
Although the manufacturer itself is not able to say when some of the systems that we have known come into operation because that is Android’s decision, it has given us the keys that each one of us can modify on our mobile. With these indications we get that the battery runs out and doesn’t drain so fast, especially in those circumstances where we are concerned that the mobile will turn off and we have no way to recharge it.
The first of the tips is based on deactivating the GPS connection, which has its own option in MIUI within the settings, although we can also find it in the control panel. This will prevent many apps from taking information and therefore the battery drains so quickly, although we will lose functions. The same happens with Bluetooth, which Xiaomi recommends activating it manually only when we are going to use it.
At the same time remember the importance of the screen and to use it with the brightness we need, for which the best option is usually to activate the automatic mode. Some simple keys that can make the battery of the mobile improve remarkably. In addition, it can be extrapolated to other brands and models even if they do not use MIUI.