The POCO team has started a new recruitment process for all those who want to try the latest MIUI news on their smartphones in order to improve the user experience and correct possible errors.

In itself, this new program POCO Stable Tester includes devices as varied as the new POCO M4 Pro 5G or the POCO X3 NFC, as well as other models such as the POCO F2 Pro, POCO X3 Pro, POCO F3, POCO M3, POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT, POCO C3 and POCO M2.

If you have any of these, you can become a “beta tester”, being able to test the latest MIUI news and probably the first versions of MIUI 13 and Android 12 for each of these. Yes, youhear this under the commitment that you will provide your feedback in order to improve these versions.

How to join the POCO Stable Tester program

In order to be part of this new POCO Stable Tester program, it will be necessary to meet certain requirements. The first of it is be at least 18 years old and also have a POCO device of the aforementioned.

To apply as a “beta tester” all you have to do is register through this link. What’s more, from the official POCO community you will be able to find a greater amount of information about it.