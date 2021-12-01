The premiere of ‘La casa Gucci’ has been accompanied by controversy. It was to be expected that the Gucci family would show their dissatisfaction with how it is reflected in the film directed by Ridley scottBut now it has been the filmmaker who has responded harshly to those criticisms.

They wanted to be respectful

It was in an interview with the Total Film magazine podcast where the author of such emblematic titles as ‘Alien, the eighth passenger’ or ‘Blade Runner’ has not hesitated to express their disbelief before the complaints received, since “we try to be as respectful as possible by sticking to the facts as much as possible“, also highlighting the following:

People who wrote to us from family to being were alarmingly insulting, saying that Al Pacino did not represent Aldo Gucci in any way. However, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me, but they probably have the best actors in the world, you’ve been fucking lucky.

He also did not forget the complaints about the comic tone of the film in general and the performance of Jared Leto in particular. Scott did not hesitate to defend the performance of the Oscar-winning actor, noting that what was known about Paolo Gucci fits what is shown in the film:

There wasn’t much information about Paolo, but there were photos of him and this is exactly what Paolo looks like. We found photographs and Jared did what he did dressed the way Paolo wore. There isn’t much of Paolo on camera talking. So to a certain extent we imagined it, but clearly Palolo was a very colorful and flamboyant man.

In fact, Scott thinks they captured that extravagance very well, further clarifying that “How could we be so offensive? We pay attention not to be too obvious if we could avoid it“Personally, I think the performance of Leto is probably the best of the feature, although it also gives a bit of the feeling of being in a film different from the rest, and you?