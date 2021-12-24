The PAN senator once again launched herself against AMLO (Photo: Senate)

Through her official Twitter account, the Senator of the National Action Party (PAN), Kenia López Rabadán shared a spot with which his political faction claims the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) the “mistakes” of his government in a clip that lasts one minute. “What would Santa say to ‘you know who’?” Wrote the blue and white.

Within the video, a character that emulates the character of Santa Claus attacked the Mexican president and began to launch a series of criticisms against him, starting with the increase in poverty in the country. “You have written me so many letters to try to get here and it turns out that you forgot about the poor, about the young, you want to end renewable energies and bet on dirty energies. You treat organized crime with hugs, “said the well-known character during his parody.

Added to their claims was the increase in gender violence, unemployment and constant criticism from Tabasco towards those who “think differently.” Finally, he finished his dissertation by mentioning the shortage of cancer drugs and gave the president a small chest with coal, since he “likes dirty energy.”

The reactions to the parody shared by the PAN senator did not wait and, while some Internet users expressed their discontent towards the administration headed by López Obrador, other users of this social network made fun of the spot from National Action.

“Please, Santa, no more 4T”, “Neither the mockery forgive”, “For a better Mexico”, “” Until the PAN gives signs “and” I think they should invest in a good creative in advertising frankly leaves a lot to wish their publicity ”, were some comments that López Rabadán’s publication received.

Within the factions, the national leader of the BREAD, Marko Cortes Mendoza, also sent party supporters a message about celebrating the Christmas festivities. “They have been very hard years, of setbacks and injustices. But in National Action We will continue working to improve people’s lives, leaving no one behind. We hope that this Christmas will be one of great peace, hope and we will have a 2022 with better news for everyone, ″ the party announced on its official Twitter account.

For its part, Cecilia Patron Laviada He pointed out that the PAN governments “are not perfect”, but that they have shown to govern better for all Mexicans, as well as that he hopes that in the coming year in Mexico more jobs, better opportunities and also improvements in the health sector will be generated. , educational and social justice.

The Christmas message that Ricardo Anaya sent to Mexicans

Last Wednesday, the PAN Ricardo Anaya Cortes posted a video on the occasion of the Christmas holidays and in which he took stock of what 2021 has meant for Mexicans. Through his official Twitter account, the former presidential candidate pointed out that Mexico is beyond the great problems that plague it, since it is a supportive country that maintains hope and faith.

“This has been a very difficult year. Many families have suffered the loss of a loved one because of the pandemic. It has also been a difficult year because of the unsafety and for the economic situation”, He highlighted.

Anaya Cortés stressed that Mexico is much bigger than all its problems “and beyond governments or ideologies, Beyond occurrences and mistakes, parties and divisions, there is the Mexico of values, the Mexico in which faith, solidarity and hope remain firm ”.

KEEP READING:

General Eduardo León Trauwitz will continue to be imprisoned in Canada for “high risk of flight”

Coronavirus in Mexico as of December 23: 149 deaths and 3,363 infections, the highest number since November

Soft drinks, cigarettes and gasoline will be more expensive in 2022 due to an increase in taxes