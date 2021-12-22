In a series of tweets posted Tuesday, Jack dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, as well as founder and CEO of Square (now Block), he voiced his criticisms of the direction of Web 3.0 development. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, joined Dorsey in the taunt. On an unrelated note, on the same day, Dorsey answered, “Bitcoin will” when asked if the cryptocurrency will replace the dollar.

Within context, Web 3.0 is a decentralized version of the virtual world that will, in part, feature public blockchains, metaverse technology, non-fungible tokens, and decentralized finance free from the reach of centralized power sources, such as corporate servers.

You don’t own “web3.” The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into … – jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

You are not the owner of “web3”. VCs and their LPs are. You will never escape your incentives. In the end, it is a centralized entity with a different label. You should know what you get into …

However, Dorsey pointed to the fact that venture capital firms, or VCs, and limited partnerships, also known as LPs, frequently fund Web 3.0 projects in direct competition with decentralized alternatives like initial coin offerings. By owning a controlling stake, VCs and LPs can pressure blockchain co-founders to comply with centralized regulations, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) data collection, that conflict with their core crypto philosophy.

Although he didn’t have much to add, Elon Musk commented that Web 3.0 projects have not lived up to their name.

Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2021

According to a PitchBook report, fintech companies received $ 88.3 billion in aggregate venture capital funding during the first three quarters of 2021, nearly double the 2020 total of $ 44.9 billion. The report also highlighted the growing widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a potential growth engine, especially as more institutions seek to access digital assets.

As for Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter appears to be much more vocal about his intention to contribute to the Bitcoin (BTC) economy since he left the social media company in November. As Cointelegraph previously reported, Dorsey plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin that will facilitate the financing of a non-custodial wallet.

Keep reading: