We love cakes, don’t get us wrong. To tell you otherwise would be to lie. But there are many quick and simple desserts with which to surprise to our guests, as is the case with these creams and sweets.

For those moments when we are looking for a delicious dessert without excessive complications, these sweet creams are the perfect remedy, and they will make your mouth water with them. Promised.

Catalan cream

Maria cookie cream and caramel

This Maria cookie cream reminds us of the classic cookie cakes without an oven that so many afternoons made us happy during childhood. Although it needs a standing time of a couple of hours to get a good consistency, in the elaboration you will not need more than half an hour.

Yogurt and blackberry cheesecake cream

In 15 minutes we can have a yogurt and blackberry cream that reminds us of a cheesecake but much healthier. It’s easy, fast, and it’s great. You can do it when unexpected guests arrive or to finish off a weekend meal at home.

Caramelized carrot cream

Carrot and pumpkin are two of the most classic autumn vegetables, and their slightly sweet taste makes them ideal to use in desserts such as sponge cakes, for example. In this case, caramelized carrot cream is a simple option to surprise your guests.

Oreo cream, yogurt and white chocolate

Easy, quick, and no-bake, but amazing flavor. This oreo, yogurt and white chocolate cream will be ready in 20 minutes (with a little extra rest in the fridge) and we can decorate it with whipped cream or a light whipped cream.

Cups of coffee cream with chantilly

They are prepared in a short time, they do not need special ingredients, they do not need an oven and you do not have to be an expert pastry chef to leave your guests speechless. Also these cups of coffee cream with chantilly they can be prepared the day before and kept in the fridge.

Baked salted caramel cream

Made with a base of salted caramel sauce, an absolutely delicious kind of toffee, this caramel cream prepared in a bain-marie in the oven is easy and with a surprising flavor.

Cups of peanut butter and milk chocolate

In this American air recipe the combination of peanut butter and chocolate works great and gives it an original touch and very nice to this milk chocolate cream.

Yogurt mousse with red berries

This yogurt mousse with red berries is a wonderful dessert option to make at Christmas, but not only on those dates. Its sour and sweet flavors combine perfectly and you can make it without regrets because it is very light.

Chocolate mocha cream

Can you imagine having a dessert of 10 in less than 15 minutes? Well, this chocolate cream is perfect for you. It is ideal if you like combination of coffee and cocoa and does not need an oven, just a couple of hours in the fridge to set.

Lemon mousse

This classic lemon mousse recipe is based on a lemon cream and an Italian meringue that we will make separately and then we just have to mix. The result is a creamy and light cream that conquers with the first spoonful.

