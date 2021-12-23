In recent times, small electric vehicles such as the Citroën AMI, the SEAT Mii or the Dacia Spring have proliferated. But the popular brand of Soviet assault rifles also wants to enter the sector.

It is more than clear that electric mobility is the bet for the future in the automotive sector and small vehicles or even vehicles. microcar They are the ones that have the most ballots to be attractive due to their scarce need for large autonomies.

That is why it is not surprising that brands are betting on this segment and, in that line, we have witnessed several launches in recent times. Examples of this are Renault Twizy, Citroën AMI, SEAT Mii or Dacia Spring, among others. These are small and low-priced vehicles with which to cope with ease in the urban environment, which makes them ideal to be associated with electrical technology.

Kalashnikov’s electric car

Yes, you read that right: the famous Russian manufacturer of Assault rifles He also wants to join electric mobility with a small vehicle, although in this case with four seats.

The creator brand of the world-renowned AK-47 It has already made a foray into the field of electric cars with the CV-1, a retro 300-horsepower vehicle based on the Moskovitch 1500 Kombi of the 1970s.

The Kalashnikov UV-4 alongside its little brother, the UV-3.

But the new UV-4 It is more than a nod to times gone by, as it is a lightweight, electrically powered quad bike with a cut very similar to the Citroën AMI, measuring 3.4 meters in length and weighing only 650 kg.

Kalashnikov has reported that this vehicle has a 51 kW (68 hp) electric drive and that it can reach 80 km / h of top speed, with its autonomy set at about 150 kilometers. In addition, the UV-4 will have a variant with only two seats and three wheels, the UV-3.

At the moment, Kalashnikov has not reported on its marketing plans or its intended use, since it is not ruled out that it is only available to the army.