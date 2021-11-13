You could see it coming …

Another Saturday, another new edition of our Photo mode, the section in which we bring the best captures that you have sent us through our Discord server. Every week we bring you a different topic, and seven ideas ago we proposed you The Superheroes. Let’s see what the matter has given of itself.

Unsurprisingly, we have received a few captures of Spider-man. Without going any further, there you have the one that has sent us AJLuque, captured in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, opening this article. If I’m not mistaken, AJLuque makes its debut in this section for everything great, of course it does.

As usual, we are going to rescue a couple more captures than we have received. The first of them is the work of our reader Umo Heima. In it we can see Gamora in the fabulous Guardians of the Galaxy:

Along with the capture, he told us the following:

“I decided to do the capture in black and white because it seemed to me that it gave it more strength, apart from a touch like a sketch that is not bad at all.”

Finally, we wanted to bring here a capture that JAER-27 has done playing Marvel’s Avengers in which we can see Iron Man in full swing:

And for this week: black and white

For this week, after seeing how cool the capture of Gamora has been, we have decided that you send us black and white snapshot. In other words, this in the end is like a free theme week to which we add that particular touch. We are sure that spectacular images will come out.

We remind you that must be video game captures made by you within the games, without spoilers and indicating the name of the game to which they belong. If you can also accompany them with your comment to give us some context about why you did it, how you did it or what you want to tell us about it, the better.

You can go up your best captures to our Discord server until next time Friday, November 19 at 12:00 if you want them to enter the candidates.

Thanks for participating!

