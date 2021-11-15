On the spiritual level, the initial of your name has a powerful and special meaning. What’s yours?

You may think that your name was chosen at random, for family reasons or simply because your parents thought it was the right one for you. The reality is that your name holds special secrets and unique details; It is said that it is our soul that chooses what we will call ourselves from before we are born.

It may interest you: Your name influences your personality and what others think of you: how?

On the physical plane your name has a certain meaning, but on the spiritual plane it has a completely different one that speaks a lot about your personality.

Via: @ feliz_de_vivir_cba

You choose your name before you are born: what does your initial mean?

Your name was awarded to you according to the qualities and virtues that characterize you and make you unique. Find out what your name means according to its initial …

A: With initiative

B: Seer

C: Communicator

D: Master

E: Nomade

F: Animal lover

G: Healer

H: Pacifist

I: Sage

J: Ancient soul

K: Multiplier

L Entrepreneur

M: Helpful

N: Different

O: Resilient

Q: Messenger

R: Guide

S: Referrer

T: strong

U: tender

V: Cheerful

W: Pillar of Light

X: Free

Y: Sensitive

Z: Clairvoyant

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico

It may interest you: Test: with what letter does the name of the love of your life begin?