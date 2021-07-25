We are just a few weeks away from the first anniversary of Marvel’s avengers. If you haven’t had a chance to experience this title, you’re in luck, as a free trial period will take place next week.

Thus, from June 29 to August 1, all PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia players, will have the opportunity to enjoy the complete package of Marvel’s avengers completely free of charge. Regarding the Xbox version, the developers have mentioned that this test will be carried out in the future.

This free period is a way to celebrate the new game update, which finally permanently introduces the ability to see the same hero more than once per team. This was one of the main complaints with the game, and it’s nice that this issue has finally been fixed., although this took almost a year. This is what Scot Amos, head of Crystal Dynamics, had to say about it:

“There has never been a better time to get into Marvel’s Avengers. We’re approaching the first anniversary, and players who enter will have 8 heroes, a host of single and multiplayer content, ongoing events, and more. Also, the War for Wakanda expansion is coming in August, so now is a great opportunity to get started and be ready to play as Black Panther and defeat Klaw along with the rest of the Avengers. “

Play Marvel’s Avengers at no cost during the All-Access Weekend from July 29 – August 1 on PS4, PS5, Steam, and Stadia! The base game along with post-launch content will be available, including all 8 Heroes. Time to jump into the Quinjet! ➡️ https://t.co/jLrYwHpnjO pic.twitter.com/4TmzrCtu26 – Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 22, 2021

Once this period is over, interested players will have to pay to continue playing. However, all the progress you make can be moved to the full version. Remember, the free trial of Marvel’s avengers for PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia it runs from July 29 to August 1.

In related topics, Black Widow’s white suit is now available in the game. In the same way, here you can see the trailer of War for Wakanda, the next expansion of Marvel’s avengers.

Via: Marvel’s avengers