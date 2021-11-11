Channel YOU! TV offers a carefree profile positive and enriching that leaves aside issues related to politics to work intensively to offer exclusive programs and self-produced programs that are of interest to a whole heterogeneous LGTBI community. For its part, Tivify maintains the firm’s commitment to expanding the number of free television channels with quite varied television proposals.

A channel that aims to give a voice to the culture, history, leisure and concerns and lifestyle of the LGTBI community through various contents information and entertainment. Within the YOU! TV debates, magazines, shows, contests, realties, late nights, documentaries, series and films are available.

Tivify is a streaming platform that allows us to watch television without paying a single euro. Last week he launched a new thematic channel called Doctors TV in which to watch programs dedicated to health, food, medical documentaries and even online physiotherapy sessions among other content. This week it launches a new channel: Canal YOU! TV the single LGTBI channel produced in Spain and nationally issued.

More than 80 free channels

It should be noted that Tivify currently has more than 80 free channels in its Free plan that include national, regional, international channels and channels specialized in a theme such as YOU! TV. In addition, the free plan Tivify also allows us to have 60 hours of recordings of the contents of our interest to be able to view it when it suits us best and they will be available for 30 days.

On the other hand, the streaming platform also has payment plans that add more functionalities and allow longer hours of recording to be available, as well as to link up to 5 devices and 2 simultaneous views. He recently launched his Premium plan that differentiates it from Plus and Free in that this mode adds 11 Premium channels, among which AXN, TNT, TCM or Mezzo stand out. For 7.99 euros per month in addition to this extension in the content offer is the more complete option as far as functionalities are concerned.

Tivify is available on Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung, LG, and Fire TV. Also on iOS, Android, Huawei mobiles and tablets and browsers like Chrome. And not only can we enjoy Tivify when we are in Spain, if we travel to any country in the European Economic Community or the United Kingdom we can also continue to enjoy Tivify content when we are on vacation or traveling for work abroad. A good option if we want to see all the DTT channels from the same application and we want to avoid having to go to the specific applications of each television channel. To start enjoying all the channels for free on Tivify, just register for free.