One of the great goals of Microsoft with the launch of Windows 8 was to be the first to plant its flag in a territory barely explored, but which – according to it was thought at the time – had a great future: mobile / PC convergence. Canonical would soon join the race, thanks to its projects around Ubuntu Linux.

Compared to Google and Apple, which each had two different but integrated operating systems for each platform (ChromeOS / Android and Mac / iOS, respectively), Microsoft and Canonical were betting on a single operating system with adaptable interface and universal applications.





We all know, however, how much the PC users liked the particular interface of Windows 8, the number of users that Windows Phone ended up attracting or the success that the Unity desktop and the Ubuntu Edge terminal ended up reaping.

But the Linux world has not given up leading this convergence project. And if Canonical is not willing to be the protagonist, there are others willing to take its place.

Nitrux gives us a first look at Maui Shell

Just a few days ago those responsible for the distribution Nitrux Linux (based on Debian, like Ubuntu) released its version 1.8. Although one of the defining characteristics of Nitrux is that it revolves around KDE Plasma and the rest of the software in the KDE project, this version of the distribution It also stands out for including a ‘preview’ version of a new desktop environment: Maui Shell.





Maui Shell is a new ‘desktop’ developed using the Maui Kit framework (no, nothing to do with Microsoft) and that it is designed to adapt not only to desktop computers, but also to mobile phones and tablets.

In the words of one of its developers, Camilo Huguita, “Maui Shell will accommodate multiple form factors, without the need for multiple versions for each factor. “And for that, Maui Shell consists of two main components:

Cask: as a container for the basic interface (Shell equivalent in GNOME).

as a container for the basic interface (Shell equivalent in GNOME). Zpace: as a window composer (equivalent to Mutter in GNOME).

Thus, for example, Cask is in charge of showing both the top panel (which includes both the menu and the notification area or the calendar) as well as the bottom dock (with the icons of the favorite applications), in addition to the ‘cards’ and the launcher.

Zpace, as a composer, is in charge of ‘draw’ the windows (and its borders and controls), from show your shadows and transparencies, and to control how they are distributed on the desktop, in addition to allowing the use of multiple workspaces.

For example, Zpace is in charge of recognizing when Linux is running on a mobile device: in this case it will not show the window decorations, and it will limit the maximum number of windows that can be viewed simultaneously in the same work area to two.

So, if you are interested in what Maui Shell can offer, you can already take a look at it by installing Nitrux … but keep in mind that, as a ‘preview’ version that is (its first stable version will not be released until autumn 2022), its functionality is still limited: it still lacks a session manager, control center or multi-screen configuration.