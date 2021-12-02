You can now stay at the residence of Mi Pobre Angelito

At the time, maybe we were too young to understand it, but the house of the McAllister in the movies of My poor Little angel it was actually almost a mansion. Who would not have liked to spend a Christmas in that charming residence? Well now you can do it thanks to AirBnb.

As reported by the portal Complex, four fans will be able to stay in this house located in the city of Chicago and spend an unforgettable Christmas. Inside the residence you will find all kinds of Christmas decorations, a Chicago-style pizza, and some mac and cheese for dinner. When you vacate the place, you will also get a set of LEGO from My poor Little angel.

You can rent this residence for only $ 25 a night, although reservations will begin until December 7 and the house will be habitable until December 12. Here you can take a look at their page AirBnb.

Remember that the reboot of My poor angel is now available in Disney + and here we leave you the details.

Editor’s note: The McAllister home is without a doubt one of the most memorable childhood locations for many. Certainly it would be incredible to be able to live a Christmas inside it, but surely the reservation queue will be stuck and maybe even the page will fall.

Via: IGN