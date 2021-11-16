You can now send and receive messages even with the mobile turned off

A few days ago we saw how WhatsApp Web, the messaging service to access the platform through the browser, was updated and already allowed messages to be sent without the need for the phone to be connected: it is the multi-device mode. An improvement that now comes to the WhatsApp app for Windows.

From now on, if we have the latest version of the WhatsApp app that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store, we can use WhatsApp even if the phone is not connected to the network. We can send and receive messages with the mobile even off or in airplane mode.





Send messages with the mobile off





It is the main improvement of an update that can now be downloaded from this link in the Microsoft Store. It is an option that is available in the beta version, the one in charge of testing possible bugs before they reach the global version and can affect a large number of users, although it has also come out in the tests in the stable version .





The ability to send messages offline is the main claim, but not the only one that we will find in this update. And it is along with this change, others arrive to an application based on UWP such as the notifications despite the app being closed and a renewed writing panel.

The new application continues to have well-known features such as the end-to-end encryption of messages and calls so that no one can access our data.

The new WhatsApp application for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store from this link. The beta version is numbered 2.2144.7.0 while the stable version is numbered 2.2142.12







WhatsApp Beta Download it at: Microsoft Store

Price: Free

Category: Social networks







WhatsApp Download it at: Microsoft Store

Price: Free

Category: Social networks

