Tom Holland is one of the leading young actors today. After his incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man, the actor participated in different films within that narrative until reaching Spider-Man: No way home, his best performance in that story and, perhaps, one of the best in his short career. The actor is one of the key faces in the industry and will be seen again in Uncharted.

While waiting for the premiere of Spider-Man: No way home, Sony released the first preview of another production starring the actor: Uncharted, adaptation of one of the most popular video games of recent years. During the first trailer, one of the scenes that attracted the most attention occurs in an airplane of which Nathan “Nate” Drake, played by Tom Holland, must escape.

The scene takes place in a controlled environment, in the back of a cargo plane, and then spirals out of control when the character goes into the air fighting for his life. One of the characteristics of Uncharted, the game, it’s these scenarios where it seems impossible to survive but Nate always manages to survive. Maybe taking advantage of the Tom Holland boom, Sony has released the entire scene for the enjoyment of the actor’s fans and those interested in video game adaptations..

The scene of Uncharted,

with Tom Holland fighting in the air

The saga of Uncharted started in 2007, with Drake’s Treasure. Seven more have followed that edition, with an eighth to be presented this year. That first edition, two years after its presentation, managed to sell more than 2 million copies sold. Little by little it has been consolidating itself as one of the classic franchises of recent years.

That is one of the reasons, perhaps the most important, why Sony decided to make a movie starring Tom Holland. In addition to the boom that the actor has had in recent years. Uncharted filming began during 2020. After several delays due to COVID-19, the film ended filming at the end of that year..

Tom Holland will be accompanied by Mark Wahlberg, who plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a kind of tutor for Nate, and Antonio Banderas, the antagonist of this story. They are joined by the actresses Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, who is a bounty hunter and who also generates a sentimental interest in Nate, and Tati gabrielle, who takes on the character of Braddock.

If nothing changes Uncharted It will be released on February 17, 2022.