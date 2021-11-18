It was in September that the Echo Show 15, a smart display with Alexa built in, was unveiled, just like other new Amazon devices.

The company confirmed the price of the new Echo Show 15 which would be 6,299 pesos but did not guarantee the date that we now know: December 28.

From this day you can pre-order the new Amazon screen in Mexico and will have free shipping for all users who have Amazon Prime.

Recharge your cell phone from $ 10 at Amazon, discover how this new service works

Echo Show 15 will have different packages ranging from the most basic which is 6299 pesos, as well as the adjustable base included with a cost of 6923 pesos. Remember that the price of the base only is 624 pesos.

What are their characteristics?

Amazon’s new product will have a 15.6-inch screen and can be mounted on a wall or table, vertically or horizontally.

It is powered by an Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which runs ML-based vox models that are faster than its predecessors.

The Echo Show 15 will have new Alexa widgets with which you can customize the home screen and you can organize all your tasks on the screen.

Huawei Matebook 13s: a spectacular screen to increase your productivity

It will have a 1080p resolution so it can be a television in your living room, study, office or even in your kitchen. You can also play platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

One of the most striking things is the visual ID recognition of the Echo show 15 that will allow you to personalize your screen with your information and settings.

Alexa will identify you and update the screen automatically with what you want to put.

Remember that it will be released on December 28 and you can already pre-buy the new Echo Show 15 with a cost from 6299 pesos (with only the screen) in Amazon Mexico.