Just a few weeks ago, Xiaomi officially presented a new family of QLED televisions called Mi TV Q1E which is composed of two 55- and 75-inch devices. The latter was available from the moment of its launch, but we still had to know when we could enjoy the 55-inch model which, luckily, We can already book from the main Xiaomi sales channels in our country.

The new one 55-inch Xiaomi TV Q1E It is available for reservation with an official price of 799 euros, and will be put on sale from next November 23, thus becoming the cheapest Smart TV offered by the company today.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 “

XIAOMI TV Q1E 55 “ PANEL 8-bit QLED + FRC with 1,000 nits of brightness (103% NTSC, 97% DCI-P3) RESOLUTION 4K UHD NATIVE REFRESH 60Hz MEMC PROCESSOR MediaTek MT9611 GPU Mali G52 MP2 RAM 2 GB SECONDARY STORAGE 32 GB eMMC OS Android TV 10 (compatible with more than 7000 apps)

Miracast / Chromecast support CONNECTIVITY 3 x HDMI eARC compliant

2 x USB 2.0 1 x Ethernet / LAN 100mbps

1 x CI Slot SOUND 30W stereo speakers (2x15w)

Tweeter x 2 + Woofers x 2

Dolby Audio

Support for DTS-HD WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 OTHERS HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG PRICE 799 Euros

Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E 55 Inch (Frameless, Metal design, UHD, Dolby vision, HDR 10+, Android 10.0, Netflix, Chromecast built-in and compatible with Alexa, bluetooth, HDMI 2.1, USB) [Model 2021]

Starting with the design of this new Xiaomi smart TV, we are in front of a product very similar to other televisions of the company itself, with a panel well adjusted to the edge, some very well achieved frames and a fairly complete physical connectivity in which we find ourselves:

3 x HDMI eARC compliant

2 x USB 2.0 1 x Ethernet / LAN 100mbps

1 x CI Slot

It shares many of its characteristics with its 75-inch brother, such as its QLED panel with 4K resolution, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 + Dolby Audio and DTS and even the integrated sound system with two stereo speakers with 30W output power.

Its panel offers a technology QLED without FALD and a refresh rate of 60 Hz MEMC with a diagonal of 55 inches that, although it does not offer the same quality as the 75-inch, we have a 97% DCI-P3 color space and 103% NTSC reproduction, so we are not at all in front of a panel that shows important deficiencies.





Of course, it has the Android TV 10 operating system inside to be able to install applications and multimedia services and enjoy its use on a day-to-day basis through its Bluetooth remote control included, plus compatibility with Miracast and Chromecast.

As we have commented at the beginning of this post, the new Xiaomi TV Q1E 55 “is now available for reservation through mi.com and the main Xiaomi sales channels in Spain, and will go on sale from November 23 with an official price of 799 euros.