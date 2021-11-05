The minimum recharge amount is 10 pesos for Telcel and Movistar users and 15 pesos for AT&T. The maximum recharge amount for the three companies is 500 pesos and there is no commission for carrying out this operation.

“At Amazon Mexico we continue to implement new services that help make our customers’ lives easier. With the incorporation of this new service, we confirm that Amazon is for everyone, and that our commitment is to continue expanding the selection of products and services, in order to offer the best shopping experience for our customers ”, said David Miller, General Director of Amazon in Mexico.