There is no doubt that it is being very difficult to get hold of an Xbox Series X in any store, although you already know that from SomosXbox we always update you when there is stock of Xbox Series X. Even so, at xtralife they have created an exclusive pack that, due to At the next release of Halo Infinite, fans of the Master Chief will like it and of course it will satisfy those who have been wanting to finally get the most powerful console on the market for some time. This Xbox Series X Halo Pack includes:

Xbox Series X console

The Halo Infinite game

Duke Xbox Controller Halo 20th Anniversary Edition Cortana Hyperkin Purple

LVL50 Wireless Gaming Headphones Black

Dual Ultra Slim Xbox Charger

A perfect opportunity to finally get the long-awaited Xbox Series X and that you will especially enjoy if you are a fan of the Halo saga.

