There is less and less time for us to enjoy the new installment of the franchise starring the Master Chief. While Halo lovers have been enjoying the multiplayer section of Halo Infinite for the past two weeks, there are still a few days to play the title campaign.

However, and as usual, Xbox already allows us to pre-install the Halo Infinite campaign on our consoles, as we can see in the tweet shared by the account of @XboxBG, where he shows us a video of how easy it is to download the single-player section of the title.

You can now pre-install the Halo Infinite campaign

If we decide pre-install the Halo Inifnite campaign Before the title is available, we must have 28GB free on our console, which seems to be the size that the game will occupy without counting on the day one patch that will arrive at launch to correct some errors.

Some users would have already gotten a copy of Halo Infinite

In this way, as happened with Forza Horizon 5, we will have the possibility of having the game installed on our hard drives just over a week before the title hits the market, as we must remember that Halo Infinite will hit the market next December 8 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Now we can only wait for the days to pass before we can re-embody the Master Chief.