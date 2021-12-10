The NVIDIA GeForce NOW membership will allow you to achieve the 120 fps that your MacBook Pro 2021 screen supports.

The new screen with ProMotion technology that arrived in the 2021 MacBook Pros has been a revolution. For the first time in history an Apple laptop can reach up to 120Hz natively, and all the rumors suggest that in 2022 we will see new iMac with ProMotion technology included. Now, if you are a great gamer and want to get the most out of the 120 Hz screen of your MacBook Pro, NVIDIA just released the ideal plan for you.

NVIDIA just launched a new membership for its GeForce NOW service, where allow us to play next-generation titles with the performance of their graphics cards. This new plan, which includes the use of third-generation servers with RTX 3080 class GPUs, will allow you to reach up to 120 fps in your favorite games at a resolution of 1440p. Not bad considering that we would be playing on an Apple laptop, which is not known for being the best platform for gamers.

The NVIDIA GeForece NOW Service Library includes great next-gen titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Crysis Remastered, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and many others that will be able to take full advantage of the RTX 3080 membership. In addition, you will be able to configure the graphic section within the game itself as if it were installed on your computer.

Playing on MacBook is still quite a delicate task today. However, thanks to the high performance mode of the M1 Max chip, you will be able to obtain results never before seen in an Apple laptop. And we would dare to say that they have never been seen on any Apple computer. Of course, if you prefer to try a gaming service in the cloud, you always have the option to go for GeForce NOW and play at up to 120 fps that the screen of your MacBook Pro 2021 allows. You will not regret playing so smoothly.

