The digitization of vendors is becoming easier, now thanks to the alliance between SEDECO and Mercado Pago, vendors in the city’s markets will have more possibilities to accept payments digitally.

The alliance presented has already been working for a month as a pilot; With this joint work, more than 20 thousand tenants will benefit in more than 335 public markets and 52 markets on wheels in Mexico City.

Digitization on the market!

Digitization consists of integrating point of sale terminals so that all tenants can accept payments with credit and debit cards, as well as QR codes. This to reduce the use of cash and give more payment options.

In this way, in a country where banking has advanced slowly, this would be an option to integrate people to have a different bank and that their clients can have access to more payment methods.

“It is essential to close the gap of inequality between public markets and self-service stores, the digitization of the payment systems in flea markets and markets will benefit approximately 20 thousand tenants in the city, the goal is to reach 380 flea markets” comments Fadlala Akabani, holder of SEDECO.

How will all markets and tianguis be digitized?

A month ago, 250 payment terminals were provided in the San Juan de Artesanías y Curiosidades market, which functioned as a pilot to visualize the integration and acceptance of these new payment methods.

Each tenant received training on how to open their account at the bank, as well as how to use the terminal to accept card payments and through QR codes, in addition to the fact that they will receive special discounts in the first months of sale.

“At Mercado Pago we know that true financial inclusion can only be achieved with joint efforts, we trust that market tenants adopt these technologies and realize all the benefits,” says Alehira Orozco, director of Relations with the Government of Mercado Libre .

What are the benefits of using Mercado Pago?

To encourage the adoption of the terminals, in addition to having special discounts, they can also have credits to help grow their business, as well as give promotions without affecting their profit.

As is known, within Mercado Pago and Mercado Libre there are different discounts depending on the level of your account, for example, when using a QR code for the first time, which will give you an automatic discount.

Although not only that, users will also be able to access different promotions dedicated to paying at Mercado Pago terminals, in addition to not having to use cash to make their purchases.

During the presentation event, it was reported that during the first month of operation of Mercado Pago, it is already used in the Pugibet, Jamaica and Arcos de Belem markets, it is expected that in the following months more sites of tourist interest will be covered.