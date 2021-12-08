The new feature coming to Gmail enables increased productivity by reducing the time it takes to initiate a video call or a simple voice call.

The changes that Google applications and services are undergoing are quite noticeable in terms of practicality. And, is that, until recently, many of the professional features of Gmail, Drive and etc, could only be used if you had access to a work account or also called Workspace.

The need to have this type of account to get the most out of these Google services was completely unnecessary. In fact, even Google itself has made this change. A few months ago, he announced that many of the features of Workspace accounts would reach normal users.

Some of these characteristics have been seen over the months, but it seems that more and more are arriving. The last example is that now, you can make audio and video calls from Gmail. This functionality may not seem important, but for many it is.

And, is that, in the era of teleworking, being able to call directly from Gmail saves a great deal of time and effort. To date this feature was only found in Workspace accounts, so the operation may seem unintuitive as you are not used to it.

This new feature is now available in the app Gmail, for both iOS and Android. Of course, in order to make use of these features, it will be necessary to have the application updated to its maximum version. To do this, you have to go to the respective application stores and check that the installed version is the latest.

Having the application installed and updated, what will happen is that within Gmail you will see new icons that will show the possibility of calling any user. This takes the way you use Gmail up a notch in terms of productivity.