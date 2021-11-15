What until now forced us to visit the Play Store from the television and download that App we wanted, now it will be able to be replaced by not releasing the smartphone every time we want to download a new application for the living room TV.

At Google’s annual developer conference in Mountain View in 2021, the company announced a new feature to make it easier to find and install apps on Wear OS devices.

The function added a drop-down menu to the Google Play Store install button, giving users the option to install an app on their Wear OS smartwatch directly from their phone.

This, how comfortable it is for those who have a smart watch but find it somewhat uncomfortable to navigate through it and not through the phone (much larger and more intuitive), now it will arrive for Android TV devices, giving users the option to install applications on the TV from the smartphone.

Currently, if you want to install an application on your Android TV, you have to open the Play Store on the TV itself to install the application. And it is that although an application can be installed on Android TV from the web version of the Play Store, it cannot be done from the phone.

Luckily Google has listened to Android TV users, since according to Reddit user r / avigi, the American company is deploying this function for some users.

As you can see from the screenshot, The Install button from the latest version of the Google Play Store has a drop-down menu. Tapping it displays a list of available devices, including the Android TV connected to your account.

The new feature is not widely available at the moment, so if you are going to buy it on your smartphone and it isn’t there, don’t worry, it’s a matter of time.

Although Google has not issued an official statement about this update, we hope that the function will appear for more users in the coming days, since it seems that right now it is just a test to see that it works without failures and that it is safe to deploy it throughout the world. world.