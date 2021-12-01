The Samsung Galaxy S22 are not expected until early 2022 -maybe January- but the leaks of the next high-end Samsung have not been long in coming. Now we also have some of its assumptions official wallpapers, ready to download.

If you like the style of Samsung wallpapers, now you can dress up your current Samsung Galaxy S22 mobile, before said Galaxy S22 are official. There are a total of four backgrounds: three of them light and one more suitable for use in dark mode.

The backgrounds of the Samsung Galaxy S22

While we wait for Samsung to announce the date of the Unpacked event of 2022 in which we will meet the Samsung Galaxy S22, you can now put a piece of them on your mobile: the wallpapers. Obtained by Android Police, we have four of the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers.

The backgrounds are large in size (2340 x 2340 pixels) and follow the same style as past installments, with an abstract look of different colored sand-like particles. Three colors available: gold, pink and green, plus a slightly different dark color design.

You can download a ZIP file with the four backgrounds from Android File Host. The file is just over 3MB compressed. The JPG files inside can be set as wallpaper on basically any Android mobile.

The renewal of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected with at least three models: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 + and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which would be official at the beginning of the new year. Possibly they include more of their own funds than the four that have been leaked, yes.

